WEST KENTUCKY — Kids, cars and heat do not mix. That's the message from police as the temperatures rise.
Sadly, some departments say they get calls every day from people reporting concern for a child or a pet in a car.
Wednesday, Local 6 met Merrisa Ontiveros who even cut playtime for her daughter Mia short due to the heat.
"I always cool the car down before she gets in," she says. "I blast the AC."
She says she doesn't understand how someone could forget their child.
"My first though is: What were they thinking?" she says. "It's never an issue for me, so when I hear other parents do that I do not understand."
But, police say too many people do.
"I don't get it," says Capt. Jason Lane with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. "I don't know how that's possible, but they just get distracted. And a lot of times it's someone who is a responsible caregiver."
Besides putting your child in a harmful situation, Lane says you could also be in trouble with the law.
"Wanton endangerment first," says Lane. "That's a felony."
According to the nonprofit Kids and Cars Safety, 87% of children who have died in a hot car were 3 years old or younger.
More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.
"Check your vehicles," says Lane. "If you see anything, if you see anybody leaving a small child or a pet in a car that's not running, call. Call, because it doesn't take long for somebody to get in trouble in this kind of temperature. It's always hotter in the car, you know."
Police and doctors say even a few minutes can harm a child.
Police say even with the windows cracked, it only takes a few minutes for your car to reach 125 degrees inside.
They also stress that cracking the windows won't make a significant difference.
According to national statistics, children have died from heatstroke in cars when temperatures outside were as low as 60 degrees.
As for pets, humane society workers say they get too many calls as well as reports from animal control.
Traci Phelps with the McCracken County Humane Society says it can take only minutes to do irreversible damage to your pets.
To read more from Kids and Car Safety, download the fact sheet below.