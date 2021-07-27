MARION, IL — The Marion, Illinois, Police Department is working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area Friday night.
In a news release sent Monday, the police department says the remains were found around 9:13 p.m. Friday in an area north of the 1600 block of Peabody Road in Marion.
Investigators believe the remains are female, and that she had been living in the wooded area.
After the body was found, members of the Marion Police Investigations Unit and the Williamson County Coroner's Office went to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation. The police department says investigators have not been able to identify the person yet, because of the condition the remains were found in.
Police say more information will be released after an autopsy is completed.
In the meantime, investigators ask anyone with information about who the person is to call the Marion Police Investigative Unit at 618-993-2124 ext. 1206.