Polls open Krystle Callais Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ILLINOIS -- Voters in Illinois will be able to take part in their primary on Tuesday.Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.You can see results when they come in by clicking here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 52°F Clear 59°F / 44°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesTrump wants quick checks sent to public in virus responseCOVID-19 and a man called ChatterBeshear: Coronavirus case confirmed in Lyon CountyPaducah QuiltWeek rescheduled as a precaution against COVID-19Paducah, McCracken County leaders declare local state of emergencyLocal daycare prepares for required closure because of COVID-19Paducah OB/GYN office giving away baby formula due to empty shelves at storesMissouri records seventh case of the coronavirusDollar General: Let senior citizens shop when stores openHow to file for unemployment in Kentucky Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.