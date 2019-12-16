FRANKFORT, KY— Governor Andy Beshear plans to sign a proclamation Monday that will order the POW/ MIA flag to fly permanently over the state Capitol.
“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for,” Beshear said. “To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor.”
The proclamation will be filed with the Secretary of State Monday.
On Friday, Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday Dec. 16 in honor of a Kentucky Marine, killed in World War II, whose remains were recently identified.