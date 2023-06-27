PADUCAH — With this heat, you may be thinking, can local power companies keep up? And, how do I save on my energy bill?
The biggest drain on your bill is your air conditioning unit.
Paducah Power System said that's the reason why bills around this time of year are the highest.
Charlie Nichols keeps his thermostat at 70 degrees and brings the temperature down a few degrees at night.
He used to live in Memphis, and he said the heat was intense there, but lately, the heat has been climbing in Paducah, too.
"It wasn't as hot," said Nichols. "But, it's gotten hotter over the last couple of summers."
But utility companies like Paducah Power say they're not worried about the current temperatures straining the power grid.
"Our country is divided into several wholesale markets, and each market is trying to meet, use what capacity they have to meet the demand," Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said.
So how can you save on your bill?
For starters, think about investing in some window shades or blinds if you haven't already. When you shut them, they'll prevent the heat from coming in. It’s also good to change your AC’s filter.
"You change those filters so that your unit is working as efficiently as possible," said Underwood. "Tuning it up once a year to make sure that it's working well, and really setting that thermostat as high as you can and still be comfortable."
Cutting down on food-related energy use can also help. Microwaves create less heat than stoves and ovens. You could also fire up the grill.
"Simply cook outside. This is great grilling weather," Tennessee Valley Authority Scott Fiedler suggested. "That way you don't have the heat in your house. Another easy tip is to use a ceiling fan instead of your air conditioner. That keeps your air circulating.”
In this heat, Nichols said to take care of yourself, too, by staying hydrated.
"Make sure that you drink plenty of water. When I'm out there cutting grass and stuff, my wife will come out there with a bottle of water and stop me and make me drink," said Nichols.
The TVA recommends setting your thermostat just one degree higher than your normal setting.
That can save up to 3% on your power bill.
Also, don't turn your thermostat up and down during the day.
"Yo-yoing” your thermostat will force your unit to work harder, which will cost you more money.