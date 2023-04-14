Southern Illinois University of Carbondale said early Friday morning an Ameren power outage impacting campus led them to cancel Friday classes.
According a social media post from the university's Emergency Operations Center, all classes — included in-person, hybrid, and online — are canceled for the day.
The university says residence halls, dining services, and public safety will continue operating normally. In case the outage keeps the Lentz Dining Hall from opening, students can go to the Trueblood Dining Hall, the post clarifies.
Most campus buildings will be closed, except for a few previously scheduled events. These include:
- New Student Orientation will still be held at Shryock Auditorium
- The Men of Color Campus to Career Conference will be held as scheduled, with the location moving to Grinnell Hall — part of the east campus residential life area
- Athletics events are unchanged
- The SIH Gala and other evening Student Center events "will be held pending the resolution of the power outage," the university says.
The university says employees in Facilities and Energy Management should expect to be notified by their supervisors if they are considered an essential employee. Essential employees will report to work. No other employees should come to work, unless they are involved in any of the events and services still being held on Friday. SIUC says employees who have questions should contact their supervisors.
According to their post, the outage was caused by substantial damage to several Ameren substations. They say they've been closely monitoring the situation and have been in contact with Ameren throughout the evening.
The university expects everything to return to normal on Saturday, and say they will continue working closely with Ameren to provide updates on campus operations.