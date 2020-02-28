WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says while the risk of the novel coronavirus coming to the commonwealth is low, both the state government and local health departments are prepared — just in case.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Beshear said no one in Kentucky has been diagnosed with the virus, also known as COVID-19.
"We want to reassure the public that we believe the risk to Kentuckians is also low," Beshear said. "I understand the concerns that people have. I am the dad of two incredible kids, and something like this is scary to parents."
Beshear then talked about prevention and preparedness efforts.
"I want to reassure everyone that your state government, your local health departments — everyone — is prepared and is ready to address this issue head-on," Beshear said.
"My office is working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to monitor this situation, internationally and nationally," added Beshear. "And we are taking active steps to be ready and to be prepared. Our state health operations center has been activated at level 2, which means we are focused on preparedness, planning and response activities."
Beshear said the health department is monitoring anyone who has traveled from China in the last 14 days.
"While the situation is rapidly evolving, our surveillance efforts will evolve as well to make sure we're doing everything necessary," said Beshear. "We've asked these travelers from the last 14 days that have traveled to China to self-isolate, to avoid public gatherings, and to report their temperatures and any symptoms daily."
In the meantime, Beshear advised the public to take some basic steps as well.
"The best advice for Kentuckians to follow is not new advice – get your flu shot, stay home if you are not feeling well and practice good hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly," said Beshear.
Beshear said a website, kycovid19.ky.gov, has been launched that provides resources for Kentuckians about the novel coronavirus.
In addition to state government, local health departments, like the Marshall County Health Department, have been preparing too.
Billy Pitts, director of the Marshall County Health Department, said when clients fill out their intake sheet, they are now asked two additional questions. The first asks them if they've traveled from China within the last 14 days. The second asks if they had any close contact with a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus patient.
Pitts said if a client answers yes to any of those two questions and does not show symptoms, the health department provides literature and resources to the person, and advises him or her to be on a self-quarantine for 14 days. The health department would also let the state health department know.
"If the person answers yes to the question and they have symptoms, we would give that person a mask. And then we refer them to a local hospital here for testing," Pitts said. "And then, we would also, at the same time, notify the state."
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus can include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Pitts said he has also formed a four-person team dedicated to coronavirus preparedness.
"We come together and we pulled out our preparedness plans that we have. You know, we want to stay on top of things, to make sure we have the proper equipment for in case, you know, a person that maybe has been exposed to the virus or anything like that were to come to the area," said Pitts. "We're also wanting to make sure that we're doing our job in the screening process."
Pitts said about every week, the team has conference calls with the state epidemiologist and the preparedness coordinator.
Meanwhile, Illinois has had two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, both of whom recovered from the illness. But the Illinois Department of Public Health says the virus is not spreading in the state.
"IDPH is currently conducting hospital assessments to determine all available capacity in the event more people need medical care," the Illinois Department of Public Health says in a news release. "IDPH is also assessing the availability of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, and masks for health care workers. Earlier this month, Illinois became the first state to provide COVID-19 testing in-state and IDPH is continuing to work on increasing capacity for testing to ensure rapid results."
For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit the CDC's resource page by clicking here.