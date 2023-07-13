PADUCAH — Pain: It's something we all feel, and for those suffering from serious injuries, prescription pain medication is getting harder and harder to find. This year alone, opioid production has been cut by 5%, according to the Federal Register.
According to a local pharmacy, the shortage can be caused by several factors: some ingredients for the pills are unavailable, sometimes there are new regulations affecting some manufacturers, and sometimes there are restrictions placed on how much a pharmacy can order.
Now, patients and doctors are pressed to find solutions for the shortages.
Now, patients are forced to have conversations with their doctor and pharmacy if they're out of the prescription they need.
Dr. Spencer Romine, a surgeon at the Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky, understands the necessity of pain medications. He played football for Duke University and had to have seven surgeries while he was there.
"I can tell you from experience that I had seven surgeries when I was playing football. In every one of those surgeries, I was provided pain medication post-operatively, and this was never an issue," he says.
With hydrocodone, oxycodone and other pain medication shortages occurring more often, it's getting tougher for him to take care of his patients. The problem affects not only doctors and patients but also pharmacies.
Pharmacist Charlsie Williams with Walters Pharmacy in Murray, Kentucky, says the problem starts before the drugs even reach them. "So the pain medication shortage has been going on and on for some time, and it includes having difficulty getting the medications from our supplier into our store ordering so we can dispense those to patients who need them," she says.
"Pharmacists really do want to help, you know, and we don't do it to be convincing. And I know it feels that way. And controled medications can be difficult, because they're not easy to change," she says.
She says patients struggling to find medication should try contacting their doctor for a new treatment plan or calling around to other pharmacies.
Until the problem is resolved, Romine says he is doing the best he can to accommodate his patients.
"You can get into a hospital setting. What's the first thing they ask you when you wake up? How's your pain? And if you can't control someone's pain because you can't get the medication to them, then it just makes our job increasingly more difficult," he says.
"After surgery, the last thing you want to deal with is pain, but you have your pain medication, that's one less thing you have to worry about," Williams says.