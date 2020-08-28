Weather Alert

.RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL BE TORRENTIAL AT TIMES TODAY. ISOLATED RAINFALL TOTALS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH MOST LOCATIONS RECEIVING AN INCH OR LESS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, HARDIN, MASSAC, POPE, AND PULASKI. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, AND WEBSTER. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA MAY BRING FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE IN HEAVIER STORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&