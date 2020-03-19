The White House has released guidance for the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement about the guidance, the White House advised: "Even if you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at risk — and your activities can increase the risk of contracting the Coronavirus for others. Everyone can do their part. The new recommendations are simple to follow but will have a resounding impact on public health."
The White House released two informational graphics with the "President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America."
The first graphic encourages workers to stay home from work if they are sick, parents to keep their children home if they are sick, and for older Americans and people with serious health conditions to stay home and away from other people to protect themselves. It also advises Americans to listen and follow guidance from state and local authorities.
The second graphic encourages Americans to work from home whenever possible, but people who work in a “critical infrastructure industry…have a responsibility to work at their normal schedules.” Those include jobs related to health care, pharmacy, and food supply.
The guidelines say to avoid social gatherings of 10 people or more, and they instruct Americans to avoid eating in restaurants, bars and food courts. Kentucky and Illinois are currently prohibiting dine-in services at those businesses, but they do allow drive-thru and takeout transactions.
Additionally, the president's guidelines advise:
— Avoiding unnecessary shopping trips and social visits.
— Refraining from visiting nursing homes
— Practicing good hygiene like handwashing, avoiding touching your face, sneezing and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow and disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces.
The guidelines also recommend that states close schools to avoid spreading the virus. The governors of Kentucky and Tennessee have recommended school districts to close. In Illinois, schools shut down across the state. In Missouri, the state has posted guidance for schools online. To see those guidelines, click here.