BENTON, IL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped in Benton, Illinois, Wednesday to announce the next phase of the Interstate 57 widening project.
I-57 carries more than 40,000 vehicles a day, and the project will add a third lane in each direction.
A $67.6 million project to expand nine miles of I-57 north of Illinois 149 to south of Illinois 154 is set to begin in January. The project is expected to be finished sometime in 2025. While construction is going on, the governor's office says two lanes will remain open as much as possible. Along with adding lanes, the project includes installation of a median barrier, resurfacing of the existing lanes, updating guardrails and adding rumble strips. Additionally, the bridges over the Big Muddy River will be replaced.
The improvements are part of $268 million in federal funding allocated through the Rebuild Illinois program to improve I-57 in southern Illinois, making it safer and easier to travel.
"Today I'm proud to announce the most significant investment in I-57 since its original development. This major upgrade comes after we've already completed a successful, six-lane expansion along the Johnson City stretch of I-57 in 2020 and launched the ongoing West Frankfort renovations," Pritzker said. "Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we're unlocking the federal funding necessary to take this from a four to a six-lane highway — enhancing safety, creating jobs, improving the reliability of the freight network, and supporting the economic development potential of the region."
Graduates of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program, an initiative of the Illinois Department of Transportation in partnership with John A. Logan College in Carterville, will participate in the project. The governor's office says the program will provide students who are women and/or who belong to minority groups with on-the-job experience toward their careers in construction.
Republican State Sen. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg joined Pritzker in making the announcement.
"This collaboration and investment between the federal and state government is an example of great work being done to ensure drivers have smooth roads and the safest route on Illinois roadways," Fowler said. "There is no doubt portions of Interstate 57 remain congested creating serious challenges and posing dangerous risks. By investing in Illinois' infrastructure, we are investing in jobs and our local economy, which will continue to put southern Illinois on the map for years to come."
Also participating in the announcement was Republican State Rep. Dave Severin of Benton. Severin said he's proud of the work being done to widen the intestate in southern Illinois.
"I-57 is a lifeline in the body of Southern Illinois' economy. Investing in our future by widening I-57 means union workers will have jobs, our truck drivers and motorists will have the space they need to operate safely and shows the people of southern Illinois that their representation in Springfield is looking out for their best interests," Severin said.