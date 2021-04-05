SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1871 into law Friday. The measure will create permanent ballot drop boxes and allow curbside voting across the state during early voting and on Election Day.
The new law goes into effect immediately, ahead of the state's April 6 elections.
It allows election officials to install drop box sites voters can use to submit ballots without postage. Election officials will have to collect and process the ballots at the end of each business day, and voters will be able to use the boxes through the close of polls on Election day. The drop boxes will be secured with locks, and only election authority staff will be allowed to open them. The law also allows the Illinois State Board of Elections to create additional guidelines for the collection sites to ensure security.
The law also allows election authorities to organize curbside voting during early voting and on Election Day. Certain voters will be able to fill out their ballots inside their cars in a designated area outside their polling place. Curbside voting was previously only available to voters with temporary or permanent disabilities who had difficulties entering polling places.
Under the measure, the State Board of Elections will be able to use any remaining funds from the federal Help America Vote Act to help pay for the drop boxes and increase pay for local election judges.
“The right to vote is fundamental. A lot of research and study of other states where there is a robust Vote By Mail system went in to the crafting of this bill,” Democratic State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville said in a statement about the new law. “I am so thankful that Governor Pritzker is signing this bill today, and letting everyone know that Illinois is a leader in preserving access to the ballot for everyone.”
Pritzker touted the new law on Facebook Friday afternoon, inviting Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game to Illinois.
MLB announced Friday that this season's All-Star Game and the MLB Draft will not be held in Atlanta, because of laws Georgia's government recently passed that place new restrictions on voting. Some of those limitation include reducing the number of ballot drop boxes in areas with larger African American populations, shortening the time for absentee voting and preventing people from giving food or water to people waiting in long lines to vote.
"I applaud MLB’s decision to move the All Star Game out of Georgia because of its restrictive voting laws," Pritzker said. "In Illinois, we just expanded voting access because we want everyone who is eligible to vote to have their voice heard. And our baseball stadiums are among the most storied in the world. We would welcome the All-Star Game safely and enthusiastically."