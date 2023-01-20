PADUCAH — Local leaders are looking to fill the seat once held by now-former Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after voting unanimously Tuesday night to remove him from the commission.
In December, racially insensitive text messages from Guess to a city employee came to light, causing the city to take disciplinary action.
Now that Guess has been removed, the process to replace him is advancing.
A state statute gives the commission 30 days to name a replacement. However, the commission isn't waiting that long. Members will officially begin the discussion in five days at the next commission meeting.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says there's a good chance the decision will be made that same night.
Transparency is the priority right now.
The next Paducah City Commission meeting will bring the public into the decision making process, as leaders choose the replacement commissioner.
“We want to wait until Tuesday night and discuss this really as an open discussion so the community can understand our thought process,” Bray says.
Former commissioner Carol Gault, who placed fifth behind Guess in the November election, is in the running for the appointment, along with other commissioners and candidates from that race.
Right now it's up to the commission, but the public be able to share their input.
“We are told whoever we appoint will have to go through an election in November,” says Bray.
Guess' possible appeal of the commission's decision is still an outstanding variable.
If he appeals and wins, he could be reinstated.
Bray says it all depends on how long the appeal process takes.
“I'm told minimum six months. So we all do the math on that, and we're right up to the November election, so I don't think everything is clear cut,” Bray says.
It's uncharted territory for the commission, so as they navigate it, they're asking for community support.
“We all need to pull together from this point forward and make the best out of this situation and keep moving the city forward,” says Bray.
Guess can appeal the removal decision in McCracken County Circuit Court.
Local 6 reached out to Guess' attorney, David Riley, Thursday.
Riley says they still have not decided whether or not to go through with an appeal.
The Paducah City Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Paducah City Hall.