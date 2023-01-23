MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges.
Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
White practiced with Murray State this week, and was on the bench for yesterday's win over Indiana State.
Head coach Steve Prohm said on Saturday that he and the coaching staff have tried to support White during this challenging situation.
The one thing, I've talked with these guys, our goal is to make them better husbands and fathers and men when they leave here," Prohm said. "Right now, I'm trying to really help Kenny build his foundation. He made a major, major mistake, but hopefully we can use this as a learning tool. I want to be there for him."
White was averaging nearly nine points per game and four rebounds per game before stepping away.