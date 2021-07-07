PADUCAH — Independence Day is over, but you're probably still hearing fireworks go off in your neighborhood.
Local fireworks tents had a good year of sales.
In Kentucky, there are restrictions on who can shoot fireworks and where.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said the restrictions keep people and property safe.
"You have to be 18 to be lighting fireworks," Cherry said. "So we have a lot of problems with kids that are out running around at night and igniting them."
State law also bans lighting any fireworks within 200 feet of people, cars or buildings.
Fireworks can and have caused property damage over the weekend.
"Fireworks ignited a dumpster on fire that was close to a building, did some damage to the building," Cherry said.
Cherry said two people were also sent to local hospitals due to fireworks injuries.
"I don't have the exact details on the severity of them yet," Cherry said. "But, you know, if you are going to ignite them, dispose of them properly. Light them at a safe distance. Make sure they're not close to anything."
The National Fire Protection Association reports an estimated 19,500 fires are started each year due to fireworks.