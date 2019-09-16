Watch again

PADUCAH — Property taxes are going up for those living in the city of Paducah. The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night on the increase.

The board voted to increased the rate from 84 cents per $100 of assessed value to 86.4 cents per $100. That means if your home is valued at $100,000 you will pay an additional $2 a month.

Superintendent Donald Shively said the district continues to receive less money in state funding. He said the district already cut expenses by $400,000. Shively also said they're looking at how much it's going to cost to be compliant with Senate Bill 1, which places new requirements on schools regarding safety measures.

"When we have our architects and engineers analyze our current buildings and look at it through the lens of the School Safety and Resiliency Act passed this past spring, we have $650,000 cost associated with the cost of the upgrades required by state law," Shively said.

The property tax increase will generate about $500,000 in additional revenue.