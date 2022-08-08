Weather Alert

...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.