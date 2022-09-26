MURRAY, KY — Fall means hay rides, picking out pumpkins and enjoying the outdoors with family.
However, local pumpkin patches are struggling as inflation and the excessive heat has hit them hard this year.
Visiting local pumpkin patches is a fall tradition for families across the Local 6 area every year.
For the Taylors, this year is special.
They're visiting Penny Pumpkin Patch with their 1-year-old granddaughter.
"Trying to get to know her better, and we haven't gotten, got to spend a lot of time with her or either one of them in the past couple of years," said the Taylors.
While many are happy to be outside enjoying the sunshine, behind the scenes owners are struggling.
The hot temperatures have impacted owners and their produce.
"The heat this year did push me back a week," said Rob Gingles, owner of Penny Pumpkin Patch in Murray. "You know, because my pumpkins weren't ready, and I've had a lot rot in the field because of the heat. You know, the pumpkin lay out here on the ground, and they just can't take the heat. It's abuse."
The weather isn't the only issue.
Inflation is a big problem, too.
"Everything has gone up," Gingles said. "Everything. I've stayed the same on my prices because you know, it's produce. It's the same way...you know, if you buy a pumpkin, if you buy a watermelon or tomato...you leave it out in the sun, it's gonna rot. People don't want to spend a whole lot more on produce."
Thankfully for patches, there are still people who come out to enjoy the experience.
Be sure to pick out a pumpkin for yourself.
Penny Pumpkin Patch owners say their season ends on Oct. 31.