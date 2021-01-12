PADUCAH — Five west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area do not have the chain pharmacies the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is using to distribute vaccines.
That's according to a study from the Rural Policy Research Institute's Center for Rural Health Policy and Analysis.
Public Health Director Kent Koster says the Purchase District Health Department will order vaccines this week to distribute to school employees. The health department serves Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties. Smaller counties like Ballard, Carlisle, and Hickman don't have major chain pharmacies. So, they'll distribute this phase of vaccines directly from their local health department offices.
"We certainly will try to make sure, if there are any inequalities for the smaller counties that don't have those larger pharmacies, we'll try to step in to make sure that there is equality there," Koster said.
Koster said in McCracken County, Kroger and Walmart will set up vaccination clinics for the school staff. A start date is not yet available.
In smaller counties, those vaccinations could start next week.
"Will help alleviate some of that anxiety for the school personnel about getting COVID, once they've been vaccinated," Koster said.
Each school district vaccinates based on who opted in through surveys and order of priority. Koster assures that the health department working to get everyone taken care of as quickly as possible in each of its counties.
Livingston and Lyon are also listed as counties without chain pharmacies. So far, the local health departments in those counties have started vaccinating people ages 70 and older.