PADUCAH — For decades, Lotus has been a safe haven for sexual assault victims and a child advocacy center. Now, Kentucky's growing pension crisis is threatening their mission.
"$950,000-plus a year would certainly force us to cut staffing and critical programming," says Lotus Executive Director Lori Brown.
If something isn't done by the state legislature, Lotus and all other quasi-government agencies will have to pay a larger percentage into the state pension fund. Currently, Lotus pays just under 50% into the pension system. By the end of this year, that percentage is set to increase to 85%, which equals just under $950,000.
"There are kids and families that really depend on our services, and we do need a solution this year. We're hopeful that our Purchase Area legislators and legislators across the state will recognize that and do what is needed," says Brown.
Colleges, universities and local health departments are also considered quasi-government agencies. The issue is those agencies have paid the same percentage into the pension system no matter what they actually owe. Legislators hope House Bill 8 will change that.
If passed, House Bill 8 would allow quasi-government agencies to pay what they actually owe to the pension system, instead of a blanket percentage for all agencies. Under House Bill 8, the percentage Lotus would pay would drop to 18%. For other agencies, though, the percentage might actually increase because their debt to the system is bigger. Each agency would have 30 years to pay off its pension debt at a fixed dollar amount.
"We see HB 8 as the real solution, because it is a fair and equitable solution. It ensures that we as a quasi agency and every other agency pay what we owe," says Brown.
House Bill 8 appears to have support from local legislators, including District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland.
"This is really just to give these agencies an alternative choice and maybe a better choice," says Freeland.
Reps. Steven Rudy and Randy Bridges also say they support the bill.
An almost identical bill was passed in the state House last year, but never made it through the Senate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 8 was introduced on Jan. 5.
Rudy says the bill will more than likely be taken up for a vote along with the budget. That's expected to happen sometime in early February.