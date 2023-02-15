MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A daycare worker in Murray, Kentucky, was arrested after allegedly biting a child hard enough to leave a bruise. When something like that happens, many parents may wonder: How do I make sure something like that doesn't happen to my child?
Daycare for most parents is not a choice — it's a must. The U.S. Department of Education's National Household Education Survey found nearly 60% of parents with children younger than 5 rely on child care services.
Local 6 went to iKids in Marshall County on Tuesday, and spoke with owner Jennifer Washburn. iKids has more than 80 kids playing, learning and interacting with their teachers.
Washburn says when you're looking into a daycare facility, make sure to listen.
"Sound — What do you hear? Are the conversations between the adults nurturing and loving? The tone of voice, is that — is that warm and supportive?" said Washburn.
She said that parents should use all five senses when visiting and choosing daycares for their children. Parents should also ask about discipline policies.
"Look and see: Do they have a discipline curriculum? There's beautiful curriculums out there, [such as] conscious discipline," said Washburn.
Local 6 also talked with a parent whose children attend iKids. Drew Williams has a 2-year old son who goes there. Williams says his son loves it there, and he feels confident in the care his son receives. He can watch surveillance video of his son, Alex, on his smartphone, read daily lists from iKids and he can pop in unannounced.
Parents do have the ability in Kentucky to check in on their children at daycare whenever they want.
"It's a new level of engagement, you know, in the sense of they get to go to school and see how they interact with people, see how they do without you there. And also they're watched, you know, they're watched in a way that isn't just like we're just taking their word for it," said Williams.
Here's the main point Washburn stressed: "Wherever you place your child, you don't just hand the child off and leave. You are part of that relationship, and you should be part of a family with the space that you are in. You're working together to provide beautiful care and raise and nurture the children that we may be responsible for."
To check into different daycares in Kentucky, kynect.ky.gov.