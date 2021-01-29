WEST KENTUCKY — Western Kentucky will have not one, but two regional vaccination sites. Gov. Andy Beshear announced four vaccine sites Thursday, including two in Paducah.
They are Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion in Paducah, Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The Lexington site the only one operated by Kroger so far, but more sites in partnership with Kroger are expected in the future.
Beshear said every vaccination site is asked to prioritize people ages 70 and up until further notice. Other people from phases 1A and 1B are still eligible for the vaccine.
Beshear said will continue to announce more vaccination sites every Thursday for the next two weeks, and asked Kentuckians to continue to be patient because of the shortage of vaccine supplies coming in from the federal government.
Local leaders share confusion ahead of governor's announcement
Local leaders spoke with Local 6 ahead of Thursday's announcement, sharing information about their efforts to get regional vaccination sites in west Kentucky.
Paducah Mayor George Bray has been working with McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer to secure more vaccines for the area.
"Our indications are that we are going to start getting more vaccine next week. We're hoping that the governor is going to confirm that today, but that we're going to start getting more vaccine next week," said Bray. "It will start flowing consistently week after week, and so we will have to be on top of our game to make sure that we get people vaccinated."
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said since receiving its first shipment, the county hasn't received another. He said he has residents in the 70-plus group waiting on vaccines, and he can't give them an answer.
He sent a proposal to the state for a mass vaccination site multiple times, advocating to create a vaccine hub at Lee S. Jones Park.
"Those proposals have been sent to Frankfort to different agencies, but so far we haven't received enough to start another distribution, so we're still waiting on that," said White. "We're hoping that we get more vaccine, but it's been a while since we've received enough to do anything."
White said the park was a successful location for administering the county's first shipment of vaccinations. He said all he can do is wait and see if the site will be chosen or the county will get more vaccines.
West Kentucky vaccination sites
The Purchase District Health Department submitted a joint proposal to the state with Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health, asking that each entity serves as a regional vaccination site. While Baptist and Mercy were approved, the health department was not.
In a news release sent after the governor's announcement, Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster said Mercy and Baptist will receive 500 doses each of COVID-19 vaccine per week, and that number will increase to 1,000 when the time comes to administer booster shots.
All the regional vaccine sites will be by appointment only. People ages 70 and up in phase 1B will be the priority.
Koster said his office will fall under the state's vaccine distribution plan for all health departments. The state will allocate vaccines to the health departments based on the size of the population they serve. Health departments have been tasked with vaccinating those most vulnerable to severe illness from the virus.
Koster said the health department doesn't know how many vaccines it will receive or when it will get them. The health department currently only has booster doses, which will go to those who have received their first dose at the Purchase District Health Department.
He said the health department's Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, and McCracken County locations will receive vaccines around the same time, as they become available.
How to find out when you can get vaccinated and where
Beshear also launched a new state website Kentuckians can use to learn if they're eligible to be vaccinated, and where to find the location closest to you.
It's called the Find a Vaccine website. The state also launched a hotline Kentuckians can use to find that same information: 1-855-598-2246. When using the Find a Vaccine website, click the "Get Started" tab, which will take you through the screening process. Once completed, you will learn whether you are currently eligible for the vaccine.
Those who are eligible will be taken to a map that shows the 34 vaccine locations currently available in Kentucky, including the four regional centers announced Thursday. Select the one nearest you, and the site will give you a number you can call to schedule your appointment.
If you are not eligible, you will be taken to a page where you can sign up to receive notifications when you are eligible.
If you live in Kentucky and are 70 and older, you can sign up to get a vaccine as early as next week at the Kroger site in Lexington, Kentucky. The Lexington site will open on Feb. 2. While Beshear said all four sites will open next week, he did not provide specific start dates for the Paducah sites or the Danville site.
Those ages 70 and up can get vaccinated at Kentucky Horse Park starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. The state expects to vaccinate 3,000 people a week there. You can visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 for more information regarding that vaccination site.
Beshear asks that everyone avoid signing up at all four facilities, because that will bog down call systems and create more work for vaccination site staff.