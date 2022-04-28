PADUCAH — Quilters packed into the Paducah Convention Center Wednesday to admire the hours of hard work that went into making the quilts on display. One quilter, Marlene Beeler, even dressed for the part by making an outfit to match her quilt. She's hoping to walk away with the Viewer's Choice award.
This is her first year competing in a AQS QuiltWeek competitions, but Paducah is not her first QuiltWeek this year. She took home viewer's choice awards with her quilt at both the Daytona and Branson AQS QuiltWeek contests. Beeler's quilt caught the eye of hundreds of quilters earlier Wednesday, and so did her outfit.
"This quilt has over 500 hours in it," says Beeler.
Her quilt, sewn with metallic thread, caught the attention of quilters.
"This here as 23,000 crystals in it," says Beeler. The hard work doesn't stop there.
"I could do 10 inches an hour putting them on because I follow the repeat of the fabric," says Beeler.
The quilt isn't the only thing to catching the eye of quilters. Beeler's spent 10 hours making a matching outfit and bag to go with her quilt. For her, it's not just about winning. She loves talking with other quilters.
"People have a lot of questions, especially about metallic thread because it's harder to work with. I love to share with them, 'OK, here's what I do.' I'll share any information I have, like, here's how I do it. That's why I like to be in here," says Beeler.
It's all done out of the love she has for quilting. Win or lose Viewer's Choice, Beeler's just happy to be here.
"There's a lot of beautiful quilts here. There's lot of them," says Beeler.
Beeler's quilt has 1.6 million stiches of metallic thread. Their doors will be open again Thursday morning at 9 a.m.