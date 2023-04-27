PADUCAH — Quilts of Valor presented four local veterans with handmade quilts Wednesday.
In the video above, we're bringing you a look at that ceremony and the vision a soldier's mother had that inspired her to make Quilts of Valor a reality.
To date, more than 343,000 Quilts of Valor have been given to veterans and service members. Two were given Wednesday morning to brothers Louie and Dale Story.
We told you about them last year. They both served in Vietnam.
RELATED: Brothers served on same ship, then in Vietnam
Louie lives with the effects of Agent Orange. Dale lives with PTSD. Being there Wednesday wasn't easy for them, but it was incredibly fulfilling.
"It always feels good to get recognition. I don't sometimes look forward to it, but it's good to be recognized, if it's just a simple handshake and a thank you," Dale said. "And the quilt's pretty nice, too."
Louie agrees.
"You can tell the love went into every stitch of them. I mean, it's just, I got a chill up my back when I got mine presented to me," Louie said.
Veterans Doris Carter and Mihai Leta were also awarded Quilts of Valor Wednesday.
We're told presentations will be made to veterans each day of QuiltWeek.