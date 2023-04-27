PADUCAH — The QuiltWeek officially began Wednesday morning. At 9 a.m. on the dot people were rushing in to see all the quilts, especially the Best of Show winner.
The big winner was from Maine, and the quilter, Margaret Soloman Gunn, has been quilting for more than 20 years.
She was excited to see all her hard work pay off. Her quilt, "Sweet Madame Blue," won the top honor.
"This is, as a quilter, probably one of the real top bucket list items that any professional quilter, or amateur quilter for that matter, strives for," said Gunn.
She worked on this quilt for two years. Normally when she quilts, she said she begins to draw. This time she saw a piece of fabric.
"I stumbled upon these, and I thought they were really interesting. These are tatted laces. They're made in İstanbul, and I bought 10 of them," she said.
After using the laces, she wanted to also use a Turkish design, because she also collects pottery.
Another piece of hardware that quilters are trying to collect are a handmade dogwood ribbon. Only the winners receive those.
"I remember in 2013 I got an honorable mention here, and for me, you know, it was like 'Wow, I got a ribbon at Paducah!' That was so cool, and I came and I saw this little bitty ribbon, and I went 'Aw man, I didn't get a dogwood,'" she said.
This year, Gunn received two dogwoods. She had another quilt that placed third in its category.
Her advice to other quilters is: "Don't listen to anyone else. Listen to yourself. Make what you like. Use colors and fabrics that you like."
QuiltWeek will go on for the rest of the week. There is still time to purchase tickets or even register for classes.
