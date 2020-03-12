PADUCAH — It will ultimately be a group decision whether to stay the course with AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah or to cancel this year's event. For now, it's set to go on as usual.
That's according to the city of Paducah. The city on Wednesday said the group that will make that decision is made up of city leaders, the American Quilter's Society and all community partners involved in the event.
Karla Lawrence has been the owner of Shandies in downtown Paducah for nine years.
"Anytime we have the quilt show or any major activity or convention, you know, it does bring more people in here," Lawrence said.
Employees have been disinfecting everything from tables to credit card machines more frequently. Lawrence said business would take a hard hit if QuiltWeek was canceled.
Lawrence said she understands that not having the Quiltweek would mean more empty seats at the table. But, she said people's health comes before business.
"I'm not as interested in, you know, making money as I am making sure that the public is safe. That's more important to me," Lawrence said.
City Manager Jim Arndt said the city is keeping an eye on the progress of the virus, before it makes a decision about QuiltWeek. He said lots of factors come into play, and leaders don't want to jeopardize the event prematurely.
"The virus, continuing to make progress throughout our nation," Arndt said. "And we'll take into account that as we continue to move forward each day, each week, as we go into the spring."
Lawrence said having the event will help businesses. But, she hopes the city does what's best for the public's health.
Local 6 reached out to AQS QuiltWeek Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning. She said AQS is still monitoring the progress of the virus. But vendors, flights, and hotel reservations are being taken into consideration.
Arndt said he will be speaking with the American Quilter's Society on Friday to discuss the concerns with the virus and the plans for QuiltWeek.