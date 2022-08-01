MURRAY, Ky. - With a new coach, a new conference and 12 new players, there's been a lot of moving parts in Murray, Kentucky over the last few months.
The Racers officially wrapped up summer workouts this week, and according to coach Steve Prohm, those moving parts are starting to come together.
The Racers wrapped up their eight-week summer workouts on Friday.
They capped off the summer with the Racer Hoopalooza celebration this weekend.
Players returned home on Sunday, and will spend the rest of their summer break there before returning to the court on Aug. 15.
Only two players from last season's roster returned to the Racers this season. So, those summer workouts were critical for team building.
Prohm said his team made good use of their time together this summer.
"I've been very happy," he said. "The biggest thing I think has been starting to lay out foundation and getting them to start to understand each other; start to build chemistry. We've got a long way to go, but hopefully the building blocks and foundation is starting to be set."