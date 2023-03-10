MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The rainy weather has put a temporary stop to tornado recovery efforts in the Freemont area of McCracken County, Kentucky.
It's been less than a week since an EF-2 tornado hit the area.
There's still a lot more work to be done, but some progress has been made.
There is a noticeable difference in the roads, which have been almost entirely cleared of debris.
Tree limbs and debris from homes are piled high in the right of way.
Now, it's just a waiting game for debris pick up to resume.
Old Mayfield Road, the epicenter of tornado damage from last week's storm, is empty.
Many people have left their damaged homes.
Neal Krinard with the McCracken County Emergency Management Office says volunteers are gone, too.
“Most of the volunteers, the organizations that came in to help out have either gone back or they're taking the day off, either because of weather or rest,” Krinard says.
Only a couple utility crews were out on the roads early Thursday morning, but as the rain started to pick up, many of them headed home for the day.
“Those that are able to will be back tomorrow and Saturday,” Krinard says.
The Hendron-Freemont Fire Station is still the hub for recovery efforts.
Even on slow days, like Thursday, emergency management is there, providing resources for homeowners and directions for those looking to help out.
“Any volunteer organization happens to come in, we'll check them in, take their information. If the community has something they need, we document that, get contact information, and pass that along,” Krinard says.
Krinard says lulls in recovery are unfortunate.
But in his many years with emergency management, he's learned it's all part of the process.
“Each storm and each event is its own entity. You just have to be flexible and take it as it comes,” says Krinard.
If you want to help, McCracken County Emergency Management asks that you stop by the volunteer center. That's the fire department in Freemont.
They will assign you to areas or homes that need help.
Volunteers are dispatched from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They're calling for volunteers to help with picking up and sorting debris.
People are encouraged to bring their equipment, like chainsaws or tractors.