PADUCAH — It's a car lover's paradise.
The Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year on Saturday.
The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back.
Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity.
The low rumble of car engines was a constant at Ratoberfest 2022.
Five to six hundred cars—old and new—were lined up in perfect rows.
Event coordinator Lo'Anne Peck says she couldn't be happier with how it turned out.
“More than we could've ever dreamed of,” Peck says. “We've got cars everywhere. We've got people everywhere. The support of the community is just absolutely outstanding.”
Every year, Ratoberfest chooses a charity to donate the profits to.
This year, organizers chose the Merryman House, a domestic crisis center in Paducah.
“They help people,” Peck says. “Women, men, children. That is phenomenal that they do that, and there is help for people that need it.”
Kayla Myers, director of community engagement at the Merryman House, says the money will be used for the wraparound services that the center provides, which are completely free to survivors.
“Emergency shelter, the 24/7 crisis hotline, peer support groups, mental health therapy, housing support, just so much more that survivors really need,” Myers says.
Peck hopes the donation can help Merryman House continue its services for many more survivors in the area.
“We just want to give back to the community, and we thought if we got this many people together, that surely we can do some good,” Peck says.
They don't have a monetary goal in mind this year.
Peck says she hopes to write them a big check.
Ratoberfest takes place on the second Saturday in October every year.
Next year, Peck hopes to make it even bigger, so they can help another local charity help others.