MURRAY, KY — A local union chapter and a well-respected journalist are weighing in on a series of special reports by WPSD about Murray State University leadership and the university's public radio station WKMS.
WPSD began an investigation in October of 2022 and amassed hundreds of pages of email correspondence, contracts, reports and other paperwork through multiple open records requests.
Documents portray an award-winning public radio news department struggling with administrators, particularly Murray State University President Robert 'Bob' Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions.
These special reports highlight the obstacles WKMS journalists faced as they worked to acquire facts and other information to report newsworthy stories in the local community. The reports also highlight how important freedom of the press is at the local level and the vital role the First Amendment plays in our lives.
The pressures exercised from top university leadership toward WKMS came after complaints from Kentucky state senators, other public officials and at least one member of the Murray State Board of Regents.
Another report highlighted how university leadership questioned a key reporter position, rejected a prestigious grant to fund a separate reporter position, and took action to slash WKMS funding.
The United Workers of Kentucky: Murray State University organization Tweeted:
"If you haven't yet read the most recent development from the @WPSDLocal6 investigation in the @wkms censorship row, they've just published some of their findings in a news story here.
"It's a must read & watch! Unfortunately, it's telling as to why so many of our colleagues are leaving (and why WPSD is suing MSU)."
Al Tompkins is a veteran journalist, author and retired senior faculty member from The Poynter Institute headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In reaction to our special reporting Tompkins tweeted: "Here is what it looks like when a locally owned tv station has a spine. @WPSDLocal6 is fighting for open records and journalism independence for a public radio station nearby. How many tv stations are willing to go to court over journalism principles?"
The next WPSD report will focus on the fallout from an email sent to WKMS Radio donors to let them know a prestigious reporter position will not be filled even after being featured in fundraising appeal letters.
Murray State University’s response
WPSD Local 6 has invited Jackson, Provost Tim Todd, and Dean David Eaton to sit down for on camera interviews regarding our investigation. None of them have returned our emails or telephone calls.
The university did issue the following statement via email:
“Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
“The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS' Vision which is as follows: "WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University's public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts."
“Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures.”