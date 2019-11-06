MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After dozens of Chihuahuas were rescued from a McCracken County home in October, the dogs have been going through the recovery process at the McCracken County Humane Society. Four of those dogs will be available for adoption Wednesday, the humane society has announced.
More than 40 dogs were rescued from the home on Oaks Road on Oct. 22. Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson and Dr. Russell Jones, a veterinarian helping treat the dogs, have explained that some of the dogs will be ready for adoption sooner than others, because some of them need more help getting over their fear of people.
The McCracken County Humane Society announced on its Facebook page that four of the dogs are ready for their new homes, and they will be available for adoption on Wednesday. The humane society said the dogs will be available first come first served to people whose applications are approved. The announcement did not specify which dogs will be available, but said