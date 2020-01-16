MURPHYSBORO, IL — A southern Illinois dog who has had to have multiple surgeries after someone tied his snout shut with rubber bands is ready for a new home, the nonprofit veterinary facility caring for him has announced.
Wyatt was rescued in Carbondale, Illinois, last week. The rubber bands tied around his snout cut down to the bone, necessitating multiple surgeries at St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education in Murphysboro, Illinois.
In an update posted to Facebook on Wednesday, St. Francis CARE says Wyatt is recovering faster than expected, and the rescue will be accepting adoption applications for him.
The post, shared at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, reads" "The time you've been waiting for is here! Wyatt is recovering faster than expected! We are now accepting applications for the next 72 hours. Due to the investigation & for the protection of Wyatt & his new family, his adopter will be chosen but, not announced. Please remember, if you're aren't the one for Wyatt, we have many, many other dogs in need who would thrive with your love & attention."
If you are interested in adopting Wyatt or another pet from St. Francis CARE, submit an online application.
