Dana

Dana

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Ten Chihuahuas are expected to be up for adoption Friday at the McCracken County Humane Society.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A special Chihuahua will be looking for her forever home on Saturday.

Dana is missing her back feet. She needs to go to a home that is carpeted.

Those interested will have to go through a home check by the manager.

Applications for her will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.