PADUCAH — If you're celebrating Halloween this year, be prepared to spend a little extra.
The federal government released the latest inflation figures Thursday. Those numbers show the price of candy and chewing gum rose by 13.1% last month.
That's not the only part of Halloween that's being hit by inflation.
Costumes are too—whether it's princesses, superheroes or scary monsters.
With more than 20,000 options, Creatures of Habit, a costume shop in Paducah, has just about every costume you can think of.
Shop owner Natalya Cody says they help customers with all their Halloween needs.
“Halloween is usually the craziest time of the year down here. It's usually epic in proportion regarding costume rental, people coming in for makeup supplies, special effects,” Cody says.
Inflation hasn't kept people from shopping at the store.
Customers have been booking costume rentals weeks in advance.
“Business is right where it always has been. People love to celebrate Halloween,” Cody says.
Inflation is impacting the overhead at the business, though.
Cody designs all the costumes herself, so rising costs for threads and fabrics is a hard hit.
“Prices on supplies such as garment hangers, plastic garment bags, rolling racks. Yes, those have gone up,” Cody says.
Cody says they are determined to not raise their prices. That way, people can still afford to celebrate the holiday.
“Even if they have to make some changes in their schedules and also the money that they have to work with,” Cody says.
Based on business, Cody says, this Halloween is shaping up to be a good one.
“We're hopefully back on track, semi-post pandemic, and let's have some fun again,” Cody says.
Cody says the prices at Creatures of Habit aren't as scary as you think.
According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion this year.
Total costume spending is expected to top $3.6 billion.