KENTUCKY - The number of people in Kentucky applying for unemployment continues to rise. Just last week alone, nearly 70,000 people in Kentucky applied for benefits, bringing the states total to almost 750,000.
The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says they've processed 82% of the unemployment applications. Thousands of Kentuckians that applied for unemployment back in March are still waiting for their money though. There are 16,600 people who applied in March that still haven't been processed yet, and 48,928 people who applied in April haven't been processed yet.
Casey Miller is one of the people that applied for unemployment in March. She had to close her message therapy business because of COVID-19.
"Just flip turned upside down my whole life, my family's life, and everybody's life," says Miller.
Miller had to wait awhile to get processed through the unemployment system and is just now getting her money.
"I was depleting my savings and bills were keeping on coming in and nothing was coming and, you know, I was starting to get frustrated," says Miller.
Kentucky Legal Aid helps assist people apply for unemployment free of charge. Natalie Bash is the managing attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid in Paducah.
"You know it's just the sheer number of requests that can overwhelm the system," says Bash.
Bash says the record number of people applying for unemployment is bogging the system down. She also says filling out information while applying makes a difference too.
"If someone doesn't fill out their paperwork correctly or doesn't fill out their online application correctly or if the employer contests, it can slow down the process," says Bash
Miller is more than relieved that she finally got her benefits. Now she has the task of figuring out when her business can reopen.
"I'm trying to find the silver lining in it all, the ways to make my business stronger and my practice stronger in the process," says Miller.
The number of people applying across the nation are rising too. Almost 3 million people applied last week alone nationwide. That brings the national number of people who have applied for unemployment to nearly 36 million.