LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — In Livingston County on Thursday, what began as a search for a missing boater on the Ohio River has turned into a recovery effort.
One of two duck hunters disappeared when the boat they were in capsized Thursday morning.
The other hunter was rescued and taken to the hospital. Investigators say his injuries were not life-threatening.
Crews have continued looking for the missing hunter into the evening. They're expected to continue the recovery effort until about 8:30 p.m. or until visibility is too low to continue.
Livingston County Emergency Management Director Daniel Newcomb said responding to calls like this is never easy.
"There's no good way to deal with this." Newcomb said.
Responders got the call about a capsized boat involving two duck hunters around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
"Due to the time they've been down, the water temperature and the water conditions, at this time the missing subject is considered to be a recovery operation," Newcomb said.
Choppy waters are proving to make the recovery difficult, but Newcomb says it's never easy.
"This close to the holidays this is when we come together as family and everybody comes together as one. You know, at this point in time right now, we have one of their loved ones that's missing," he said.
Crews will be there until the search is called for the night, but they'll return Friday if necessary.
Newcomb said he is worried about the chances of severe weather Friday night, so he's hoping the missing hunter is found sooner rather than later.
Investigators are not releasing the names and ages of the two hunters at this time.