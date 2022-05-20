MAYFIELD, KY — Interpersonal, computer and time management skills are just some of the qualifications needed to be a case manager for the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. The group is calling more than 4,000 FEMA applicants, and they need help from the community.
LTRG is in need of both Spanish-speaking translators and case management workers. The group is working as an umbrella operation, which means it’s partnering with Catholic Charities and the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church Disaster Recover Connections. Those organizations provide LTRG with case management workers to make sure they're set for the long term.
Here are a list of some of the qualifications and skills:
- Interpersonal, communication, organizational and time management skills.
- Mission mindset.
- Computer savvy.
- Commitment to complete confidentiality and high degree of integrity.
- Ability to be a team player and work collaboratively.
Here are some of the job requirements:
- High school or diploma or GED equivalent required with at least three years’ work experience. in a similar setting.
- Experience can be substituted for college degree in a relevant field of study.
The city of Mayfield is picking up the pieces and rebuilding one step at a time, and the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is there every step of the way. Case management supervisor Danelle Slack is in need of at least nine more case managers.
"We have over 4,000 people that are on the FEMA registered list that we're having to reach out. We're doing screening phone calls on them to see if they're recovered or if they need our help for case management," says Slack.
That's why they need case managers and translators, and these workers play a key role in helping tornado survivors.
"Helping them come up with a recovery plan, giving them resources or entities and programs that they might not be aware of to help them get fully recovered," says Slack.
Case workers will help people throughout the recovery process, and get them in contact with the specific resources they need. It's survivor driven.
"It gives them a sense of pride if they can help recover themselves, and they don't have to solely rely on someone else to get them back to a norm of prior to the disaster," says Slack.
They're also asking for volunteers to work as Spanish-speaking translators. Slack says they need the community's help now more than ever.
"This was a horrible thing that happened on Dec. 10, and we need the community to come out and still be as involved as they were back in December. People are still suffering from a great loss even though it's six months out," says Slack.
If you would like to apply for a case manager position, send a letter of interest and resume to careers@twkumc.org. To volunteer to be put on the translator list, email them to cmsupervisor@recovermayfieldgraves.com.