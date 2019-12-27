christmas trees for fish 1.jpg

PADUCAH -- The centerpiece of your home this past Christmas can become a new home for fish. Starting Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is collecting natural Christmas trees to create habitats in our local lakes.

"The lakes - they're aging. And as they get older, they lose some of that natural habitat over time. And it's important that we replace some of that to give fish places to hide," explained Adam Martin, the fisheries program coordinator for the Western Fishery District of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. "It also provides a food source because it will attract insects and zooplankton."

christmas trees for fish 2.jpg

If you have a live Christmas tree, you can drop it off at one of 39 locations throughout Kentucky, including nine in the Local 6 viewing area. People can continue dropping off trees until around mid-January. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will then put them in the shallow waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

"Christmas trees, specifically, provide very dense habitat. There are a lot of branches on each of these trees, so it's a good hiding place for juvenile fish," said Martin.

christmas trees for fish 3.jpg

With more places to hide, the survival rates of fish will be increased. This, in turn, improves fishing in west Kentucky.

"Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley draw around a half million anglers every year. So that's a lot of fishing pressure. And there's a huge amount of water there, and it requires a large effort of putting fish habitats in the lake," said Martin.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources gets about 3,000 donated trees each year. The department also receives trees from other sources.

christmas trees for fish 5.jpg

"This Christmas tree (program) is maybe 10% of what we do related to fish habitat," Martin said. "So we also have permits with TVA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as the U.S. Forest Service in (The Land Between the Lakes) to cut trees off the shoreline and place those in the lake."

Below is the list of Christmas tree drop-off locations in west Kentucky. Each location is marked by a sign but is not staffed. When you drop off your trees, make sure they are free of lights, ornaments, tinsels and other decorations. No artificial trees are accepted.

christmas trees for fish 6.jpg

Ballard County Wildlife Management Area

864 Wildlife Lodge Rd., LaCenter, KY 42056

Contact: Josh Hager

270-224-2244

Carson Park

Joe Clifton Drive entrance, Paducah

Contact: Tony Mazing

270-210-7813

Kenlake Boat Ramp

Kenlake Marina Lane, Hardin, KY

Contact: Adam Martin

270-753-3886

Kentucky Dam Village Stables

US. HWY 641, Gilbertsville KY (riding stables parking lot)

Contact: Scott Ratzlaff

270-362-4271

Kess Creek Park

Locust Drive, Mayfield, KY

Contact: Joey Morrow

270-619-6305

Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation

Bee Creek Drive, soccer field parking lot

Contact: Adam Martin

270-753-3886

Old Kuttawa Recreation Area

2856 Lake Barkley Dr.(parking lot near swimming beach)

Contact: Curtis Hendricks

270-362-4236

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Barkley office

Barkley Dam Road. Grand Rivers, KY (parking lot on right side of road, just before Administration Drive)

Contact: Curtis Hendricks

270-362-4236

West Cadiz Park day use area

South Jefferson Street, Cadiz, KY (Next to fishing pond)

Contact: Curtis Hendricks

270-362-4236

Click here to see other drop-off locations throughout the state.

Tags