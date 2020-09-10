PADUCAH — The American Red Cross wrapped up day one of their two-day Paducah Power for Patients Blood Drive.
It was at the Salvation Army Corps and Community Center in Paducah on Wednesday.
Anthony Tinnin with Red Cross in Paducah said the drive is necessary.
"This comes at a critical time frame as we're just coming through the Labor Day holiday weekend, where blood collections are normally lower than what the patients need," said Tinnin.
Donors' blood was tested for antibodies.
The results show whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19.
It also helps COVID-19 patients.
"There are patients who can give convalescent plasma if they have the antibodies," said Tinnin.
"That is an active treatment that's being used right now to help thousands of patients across the country who are struggling with this disease."
Kelley King was one of those who gave blood Wednesday.
She said it was simple.
"They lay you down, check your vitals, your blood pressure, stick you with a needle, you sit there for ten minutes, get snacks and drink and you're done," said King.
King tries to give blood twice a year. She said she does it save others.
"If I was ever in a position where I would need blood myself or a loved one, I would obviously be grateful for that," said King.
"Hopefully it never happens, but I like to give back because if someone else was in that need they could use the gift of blood to save their life."
Tinnin said the the Red Cross is not able to get their usual number of donations from sponsors and colleges because of the pandemic.
They ask everyone to come down to the center's Wagner Gym and donate.
They will be back from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The drive is a partnership with Paducah Power.
If you are a customer and you donate, you will get a one-time $15 credit on your electric bill.
If you're not, you can apply your $15 to someone who is, or a non-profit in your service area.