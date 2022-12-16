PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library's Front & Center Series will shine a light on three local authors this weekend, and give the community a chance to meet them.
The Front & Center Series December Author Spotlight includes Richard Parker, author of "Wicked Western Kentucky;" Bruce Leonard, author of "Quilt City Murders" and its sequel "Quilt City: Panic in Paducah;" and Jayne Moore Waldrop, author of "Downed Town," "Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems" and "A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson."
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the library says the public will have an opportunity to meet the three authors, buy their books and have books signed.
The library says the program is free, and the atmosphere will be casual.
And more Front & Center Series events are scheduled for next year.
On April 21, a "Romancing the Sax" event is scheduled with saxophonist Reggie LaFaye. That's scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.
Then, on April 27, fiber artist Lezlie Russell will demonstrate how to spin wool with a traditional spinning wheel. That event will also be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.
For more information about the McCracken County Public Library, including its full event calendar, visit mclib.net.