We are mourning the loss of a dear member of our family. For almost 45 years, former promotions director Cathy Crecelius served this television station and Paducah in more ways than we can possibly list. Cathy died Thursday morning after a brief illness, with family around her, holding the hand of her husband Steve Parrott, who is also a long-tenured member of our family.
As we grieve the loss of a dedicated teammate and a true friend, we are far from the only ones who will miss Cathy.
For someone who worked behind the scenes at WPSD, Cathy Crecelius was front and center when it came to her community. She was the first woman to serve as president of the Paducah Rotary Club, and served on the city's planning commission. And that doesn't begin to cover all the ways she was involved in the community.
"Lowertown, The Market House, the Art Guild, the college. There was no end to it," former WPSD General Manager John Williams recalls.
Williams hired Cathy in early 1977 and says he's proud of her — as an employee and a member of the community. "She was a treasure," he says.
Chris Black and Cathy were neighbors and friends from childhood. Remembering her passion for the community, he says, "That kind of commitment is taught to you, I believe. If you're going to make your community better, you do it by participating. And she was willing to put herself out there."
She also put herself out there as a woman working in television in the 1970s, as did Johanna Comisak Rhodes, the first woman to work in news at WPSD.
"I don't think we were particularly questioned," Rhodes says. "People saw that we had a job to do and that we were serious about it and we did it."
It helped to be a good worker and an intelligent person, too, like Cathy was.
"Absolutely, because when you break ground like that, you have to show that. You have to give 150% instead of just 100%, because you have to prove not only yourself, but you had to — at that time we had to prove that women could do it," Rhodes says. "She kind of blazed some trails, and blazed them well."
Black recalls her commitment in life, saying she had "a serious nature, and she applied herself completely."
"She was just a model citizen," Rhodes says. And one who will be greatly missed.
Paducah McCracken County NAACP President JW Cleary worked with Cathy on many projects over the years. He told us Cathy "truly made a difference in this world and to mankind."
Cleary said the "community will miss her." We sure do.
Funeral arrangements are pending. We will share those details when they are available.