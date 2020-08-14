CARBONDALE, IL — Some southern Illinois parents are wondering what to do with their student when remote learning starts. A few organizations in Carbondale have stepped up to help parents out by opening distance learning sites.
Remote learning might be a safer option for your child's education, but for some families, it might not be the most convenient.
"It's stressful for a parent. They need to go to work. Some of these parents are just now going back to work. They don't want to stop working, yet they want to take care of their kids," Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois CEO Tina Carpenter said.
To help out, the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is turning its facilities into remote learning sites for students ages 6-18 who need a safe place to attend their virtual classes.
"This is just an opportunity to help the families, so they can continue to work and be rest assured their kids are in a safe place and they're being protected. We are making sure all of our safety protocols are in place," said Carpenter.
Throughout the building, the students will be learning in socially distanced groups. They'll be responsible for keeping their areas clean.
"It's the same staff who work with the same kids. So, if for some reason somebody does test positive and end up sick, we will have just that pod that will need to quarantine instead of the entire club.
A few miles down the road, the Carbondale Park District's Kids Korner and the Alice Wright Center are also remote learning sites. Kids Korner Director Katy Burns said this is a community effort.
"I think it helps to relieve their stress knowing we are following all DCFS guidelines. Everyone is mandated to wear masks. We are really just trying to relieve that stress of not having a place for their child while they have to remote learning," said Burns.
This way everybody wins. Registration for the Boys and Girls Club distance learning site starts on Aug. 17. The Kids Korner is accepting kids in kindergarten to fifth-grade, and the Alice Wright Center is accepting ages 3 to 6.
Click here for more information about Carbondale Park District childcare options, and click here for more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.