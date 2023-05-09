GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Local law enforcement officers are tackling what they describe as an occasional spike in reckless driving cases. In the latest incident in Graves County, the sheriff's office is searching for the driver of a white Cadillac DeVille. Deputies say the driver of that car hit a home Sunday morning and then took off.
The driver's car damaged the part of the home where Colene Brown and her husband's bedroom is. The car also hit their air conditioning unit, knocking it out of the window. The home is in the 4900 block of Kentucky 121 South.
Brown says when the car hit at 2 a.m. Sunday, she was shocked.
Brown has been living in the duplex in Graves County for almost four years. She says those who live in the other units are more than just neighbors.
"We just, you know, we're all best friends. We take care of each other. So, this was really scary for all of us," says Brown.
She says Sunday morning they didn't wake up like they usually do.
"We woke up to like a big crash, and we thought maybe a tree fell on the house, because all of a sudden the window was opened in the air conditioner was gone," she says.
They quickly discovered it wasn't a tree, but a car. Colene tells Local 6 it was what the driver did next that surprised her most.
"We're trying to get the window closed, because we have cats, so we didn't want them to run out. And as we were doing that, the car turned around and left the driveway," she says.
She says the crash shook her, and even a day later, she is worried.
"I'm mad, because, like, why would you just leave? And, I don't know. It's very, it feels very unsafe in my house, and that's not cool," says Colene.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says sometimes things like this happen and are unpredictable.
"We've had some unusual incidents lately with some high speed antics, if you would, a few people. Sometimes these things happen, again, it's very difficult to predict why a human being does something that they do," he says.
Hayden says if you see someone driving recklessly, there is just one thing you can do. "Call 911 if you witnessed someone driving erratic or reckless or at high speeds on a public roadway," he says.
Colene's husband caught some of the driver's license plate number. It was a Tennessee plate starting with 003. The couple says the car is missing its passenger side mirror, which was left at the scene.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the driver of that white Cadillac DeVille fled the area onto KY 80 heading toward Calloway County.