PADUCAH — Rents have spiked nationwide, and the Local 6 area hasn't been spared from that trend.
The average rent rose more than 19% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country, according to Realtor.com.
However, in Paducah, it depends on what kind of property you rent.
Rents for one-bedroom rentals have increased, but studio apartment rates have not, according to data from Zumper.com, a privately owned rental platform.
It's all about finding a place to live you can call home.
"It has driven the rental market to be even more sought after than what we've had in the past," Paducah Board of Realtors President Jessica Housman said. "That definitely has led to a shortage of rentals."
She said for renters looking in Paducah, it's all about location.
“Two hours to Nashville, three hours to St. Louis, three hours to Louisville, short flight to Chicago, so I think Paducah is a draw for a lot of people just because it is the center," said Housman.
Experts say people seek out rentals because they fit their lifestyles more than home ownership.
"Rentals are more attractive to a lot of buyers, because they don't have to worry about maintenance, they don't have to worry about yard mowing," said Housman. "You know, everybody's life has become busier."
When it comes to rental properties in Paducah, experts say the area is nearly at full capacity for at least the past decade. That shows how in-demand properties there are.
Demand in Paducah has remained consistent.
"I don't think there have been ups and downs in the Paducah market," said Housman. "It's always been a very good market for rentals. Several years ago we had lots of new complexes built around Paducah, and everybody thought now we're going to be saturated. There's going to be empty rentals everywhere. And we've seen just the opposite."
There are three main factors for the spikes in Paducah: demand, a lack of inventory and, more recently, the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak that affected communities in nearby counties.
Zumper.com says the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Paducah increased by 33% over the past month to $812.
However, the research also says the average rent for a studio apartment in Paducah decreased by 30% over the past month to $525.
Buying properties is also in high demand in Paducah.
Experts say lack of inventory is pushing prices up.