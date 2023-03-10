PADUCAH — The price for pickup has tripled for at least one client of Republic Services, a garbage collection service in Paducah. She tells Local 6 this time last year her bill was only $51 for three months of pickup, and now it's $178.
Local 6 tried to reach out to Republic and had no luck getting in contact with someone who had answers. Amanda Weese has been using their services for years now, but due to recent complications and the fee spike, she decided enough is enough.
"Just need somebody to provide consistent service for what I'm paying for," says Weese.
Weese is a farmer in Fulton County, Kentucky, and she depends heavily on Republic Services, but paying for this necessity has become a burden.
"Shocked, disbelief, I can't I can't explain. I mean, we all felt the crunch of groceries going out everything else is going out but hasn't went up at a 248% increase," she says.
Weese showed her quarterly bill dating back to January and says she is confused by the spike.
"I don't understand why this service has now become a premium luxury service versus a regular service that we should all be able to afford," she says.
After speaking with Republic on Thursday, she says she learned a fuel and environmental/recovery fee was added to her bill back in July. She doesn't feel like that's a good enough answer. She said she also asked for a refund for the two days she said the company missed pickup.
"I was transferred to a corporate person who then firstly stated that it was probably a driver problem and then they stated that it was probably a mechanical problem with the truck," says Weese.
Weese says all she wanted from the company was understanding and a better line of communication.
"We just need some help we need somebody to be realistic about this and be realistic about the services," she says
Weese says she was denied a refund from the company for the two days she claims they didn't pick up her trash. She since has changed to a different trash service.
"We have way too little options. I mean, what else do people do when they can’t afford it? I mean this is how we end up with stuff in ditches and this is how we end up with animals brought into our home," she says.