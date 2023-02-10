WEST KENTUCKY — Republican senators are pushing to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Three state lawmakers who represent counties in west Kentucky are sponsoring Senate Bill 99 with the goal of creating oversight for the distribution of relief funds.
During his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Beshear tried to clear the air.
He said everyone who received a $1,000 tornado relief check was on one of two lists: one from FEMA of everyone the federal agency said qualified for disaster aid and the other from private insurance companies of people whose claims were approved.
Despite the information Beshear presented, Republican lawmakers say they're still dissatisfied. They want to make sure everything is accounted for.
Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, who represents Caldwell, Christian and Mulenberg counties, is sponsoring Senate Bill 99 to get answers.
Westerfield says he wants to know "Where that money's going, to whom, how did they decide how much is going and to whom, and again, the priority of those decisions."
The money for the fund came from donations. During his Team Kentucky update, Beshear reiterated how the state got the information for recipients of the 10,000 checks for $1,000 each.
"If there is a person who received a check going through one of the two of these [FEMA or insurance claims], and they didn't apply for either of these, then someone has used their name to do it and/or they are in one of the systems in error, because we don't have another system," said Beshear. "Right, just two lists."
Senate Bill 99 would require state leaders put together a report and analysis of relief funds distributed and submit that report to the Legislative Research Commission by the end of each fiscal year.
"If those were tax dollars, people would want to know the answers to all those questions, and if we were appropriating them and we spent money without all of those justifications...we would be attacked and criticized, and rightly so," Westerfield says.
Beshear said he has nothing to hide.
"There's nothing to investigate. It's all right there," Beshear said. "But in terms of oversight or reporting, we're happy to do regular reports, and if people want to put that into law, that's fine. We're not concerned at all about more people wanting to know where it goes, but they already do. I mean, we've testified four separate times, but if they'd like to put that if you have one of these funds, you'll testify so often, that's fine."
Westerfield says he'd rather have the governor respond to his questions sooner than later.
"I'm happy to get the governor's response again. Short of having to pass a law, he can just do it," Westerfield says. "He can just order to answer those questions and provide that information to us and save us the trouble of voting on that bill and having floor debates on it and moving on through."
Last week, Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball announced she'd canceled nearly $200,000 worth of checks.
Beshear later released a statement saying the names on the state's list were provided by FEMA and insurance companies.
FEMA later told us it had vetted its list.
Discussing the misdirected payments, Beshear shared what he said is "a breakdown of what we know."
To date, 33 checks that were canceled had to be reissued to people who reached out to the state because they should have been issued a check.
For 19 of the 10,000 checks, people suggested directly to the state that there may have been sent a check due to fraud, Beshear said. The governor said the state referred those 19 incidents to FEMA to investigate the possible fraud.
Beshear said 26 of the payments were sent back with an explanation, but did not necessarily indicate there was fraud.
Additionally, Beshear said 13 people had died before their checks were issued. Those are being reissued in the name of their estate.
Six of the checks had the wrong name on them. Beshear said those are being corrected and reissued.
Four of the checks had some kind of printing error on them and were not reissued.
Westerfield's co-sponsors on SB99 include Sens. Jason Howell — who represents voters in Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties — and David Givens — who represents voters in Barren, Edmonson, Green and Hart counties and part of Warren county.