PADUCAH — "Enough is enough." That's what people living in a local low-income housing complex are saying as they've continued to go without hot water. It's an ongoing problem. People at the Irvin Cobb apartments in Paducah asked Local 6 to help get answers.
On Wednesday, the sidewalk was 3-year-old Lucy's playground. Her mother, Michelle Willis, describes her as full of energy and the center of attention. But while she's happy now, Willis says this isn't a typical day for little Lucy.
"I can't get her to day care, can’t put her in day care. I don't want other kids to see or teachers to see she's dirty," says Willis.
Willis and her neighbors at the Irvin Cobb apartments say they’ve been dealing with constant issues with the building's lack of hot water.
"We keep going in and out of hot water. A couple of months ago we were without it for eight days. The hot water went out Wednesday of last week. It got turned back on Friday afternoon. It worked all weekend last weekend, and then it went out for the second time in less than a week on Monday afternoon," says Willis.
Willis says management doesn't communicate well in the building.
"My questions don't get answered. You know, we’re always being told 'Oh, a part’s being ordered,' or you know, 'a plumber is being called out,' and it doesn't show up for days," she says.
We walked in the apartment's main office looking for answers, and we walked out with nothing.
One of Willis' neighbors, Erica Foxx, says she too is left with lots of unanswered questions.
"I feel like I need a shower. I've been without a shower for a while. I feel like icky and gritty," she says.
And those feelings are shared among many in this complex, many who have children like Lucy.
"Trying to make sure she's comfortable, trying to make sure she is well taken care of, it's stressful," says Willis.
Residents tell Local 6 they have asked management to offer another location for showering, washing clothes and doing dishes, but they have been denied.
The current property manager told local 6 she couldn't talk about the issue because of company policy. That's despite the fact that a previous property manager did speak on camera in the past.
The Irvin Cobb Apartments are affordable housing owned by J&S Management based in Cleveland Ohio. That company works directly with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
People with concerns about their living conditions are urged to call the HUD office in Kentucky as 502-582-5251.