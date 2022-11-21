PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they offer. This month's event will serve pasta marinara, breadsticks and salad provided by Olive Garden.
The fair happens on the third Monday of each month from 4–6 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the McCracken County Public Library on 555 Washington St.
The staff is collecting travel-sized toiletries for the local warming center and working on an informational handout about emergency warming shelter options in the community.
If you are interested in setting up a table, please contact Adult Services Manager Lea Wentworth at lwentworth@mclib.net or 270-442-2510.