UNION CITY, TN— The Old West Steakhouse in Union City, TN is a total loss after an early morning fire, officials say.
Union City Fire Captain Karl Ullrich says they received a call at 1:56 a.m. Sunday reporting the fire. When crews arrived at 1:59 a.m. the building was engulfed in flames, Ullrich says.
There have been no injuries reported but Ullrich says the building is "completely gutted." Crews were on the scene till noon Sunday.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
South Fulton Fire Department, Martin Fire Department and Rives Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.