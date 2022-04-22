PADUCAH — AQS QuiltWeek brings nearly 30,000 quilters to the Paducah area every year. While they're here, they'll need places to stay and restaurants to enjoy. Some quilters haven't wasted any time booking hotels or making dinner reservations.
They've made reservations at restaurants like Freight House in downtown Paducah. Chef Sara Bradley and her kitchen are welcoming the return of QuiltWeek, and hungry quilters, with open arms.
"We're super excited to be full, to be busy, but it's also nice to see people back out on the road traveling. They're coming to our town and kind of embracing what Paducah is," says Bradley.
QuiltWeek is even prompting new menu items just for the crowd.
"We have some people that come every year, and there are certain things like our English pea cake that they want. So, that'll definitely be on the menu next week," says Bradley.
Her kitchen isn't the only one benefiting from thousands of quilters flocking to the Paducah area. The Belle Louise Historic Guest House will have every bed filled when quilters come to town next week. Owner of the Belle Louise, Melinda Winchester, says they booked their rooms fairly quickly.
"We actually got booked up about 10 minutes after they announced the dates last year. We have two of our ladies that have been waiting for two years to come stay at the Belle Louise," says Winchester.
The opened in August of 2020, so this is their first QuiltWeek since the pandemic started. Winchester says events like these put Paducah on the map.
"These people get a taste of Paducah during quilt show. Then, they come back later when they can actually come and spend more time here and enjoy the city when you don't have all the craziness of 35,000 people," says Winchester.
There is a lot of anticipation from both of these businesses after not experiencing QuiltWeek over the past couple of years. Both are excited to welcome quilters back to Paducah. The 1857 Hotel and the Respite Bed and Breakfast are so also fully booked, and some quilters are even staying as far away as Kentucky Dam Village.